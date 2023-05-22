Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 11,938 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,938 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ADT by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ADT news, CMO Delu Jackson bought 8,650 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT Stock Down 0.8 %

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

