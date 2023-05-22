Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,220 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $164.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

