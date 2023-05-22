Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,751 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,448,000 after buying an additional 87,373 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

