Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,087 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

REMX opened at $84.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $105.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.