Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 4,265 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

