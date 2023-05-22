Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 4,300 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,925 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after buying an additional 314,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after buying an additional 338,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

FOUR opened at $65.23 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

