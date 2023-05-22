Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,598,000 after purchasing an additional 288,123 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.90 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

