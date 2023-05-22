Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 51.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 258,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 14.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.75. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 18.83.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.