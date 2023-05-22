Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.07 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

