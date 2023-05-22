Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255,710 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HEXO by 181.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

