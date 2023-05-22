Scotia Capital Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,030.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 115,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

