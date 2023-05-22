Scotia Capital Inc. Has $224,000 Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 532,514 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 667,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 402,265 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

