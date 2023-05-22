Scotia Capital Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $39.37 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

