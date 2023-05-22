Scotia Capital Inc. Has $320,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,749,000 after buying an additional 225,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,900,000 after buying an additional 282,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after buying an additional 500,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BHP stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.