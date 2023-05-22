Scotia Capital Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 1,151,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 187,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

