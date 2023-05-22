Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $211,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 960.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $22,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $681.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

