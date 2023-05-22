Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $246,000 in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $9,270,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $8,593,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,815,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $2,742,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

