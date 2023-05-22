Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $261,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $27.14 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

