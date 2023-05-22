Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $292,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 89,980 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $75.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.