Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $319,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $110.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

