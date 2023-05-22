Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26,353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,515,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,520,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 417,205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

