Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $10,955,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 472,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 393,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 72.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. MRC Global had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

MRC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.