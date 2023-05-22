Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

