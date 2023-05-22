Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

