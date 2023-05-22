Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $203.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average is $200.30. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

