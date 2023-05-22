Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,116 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,366.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 342,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Palumbo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,068.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa M. Palumbo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,302 shares in the company, valued at $524,068.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares in the company, valued at $691,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 89,195 shares of company stock worth $400,451 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

