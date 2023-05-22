Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.