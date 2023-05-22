Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $31,636,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Roku by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 981,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 453,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $52.61 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,748 shares of company stock valued at $958,909. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

