Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 113,459 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,459 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

PFN stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $8.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

