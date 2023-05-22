Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $141.18 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

