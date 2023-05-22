Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.