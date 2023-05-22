Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,097 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,913,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 336,786 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 273,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

