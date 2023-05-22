Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

PLTR opened at $11.71 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

