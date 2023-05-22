Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 366.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377,760 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,276,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,351,000 after acquiring an additional 576,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 922.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,396 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,184,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE STLA opened at $16.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.1664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Stellantis

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.