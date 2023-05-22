Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,937 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.