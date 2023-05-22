Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,305,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $46.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market cap of $290.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

