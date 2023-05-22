Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,484 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $90.99 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

