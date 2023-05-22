Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 71,391 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,391 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 296,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 122,742 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

