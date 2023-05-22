Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,366,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.