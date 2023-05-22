Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 129,944 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $629.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.12%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

