Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $127.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $145.12.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

