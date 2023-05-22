Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,385 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Bank of America raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

