SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

