StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $895.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Avid Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

