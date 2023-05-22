Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $20,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 114.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $36.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,594. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

