T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.61 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

