Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives $3.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TELDF shares. Citigroup cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

