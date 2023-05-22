Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) versus GBS (NYSE:GBS) Head to Head Contrast

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenon Medical and GBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.86%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than GBS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,031.72% -232.63% -165.25% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tenon Medical and GBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 28.53 -$18.92 million ($2.06) -0.85 GBS $440,000.00 16.01 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.85

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats GBS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

