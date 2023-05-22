Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3496 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
TBVPY opened at $47.38 on Monday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.
About Thai Beverage Public
