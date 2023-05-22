The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.